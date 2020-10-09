Exploring the capacity of faith-based actorsin Jordan and Lebanon to prevent child marriage

Dr Aisha Hutchinson

Executive Summary

This research documents and critically engages with the influence of faith-based actors in responding to child marriage in Jordan and Lebanon, both in relation to macro social/cultural norms and also the process of marriage formation. The research gives a more nuanced and sophisticated understanding of the complex roles that faith-based actors play in local contexts and the implications for partnership working with international actors.

Child marriage is not associated with a particular religion and is not generally considered a universal ‘religious practice’. Yet, within the major religions there are some religious teachings, laws and practices which allow or support child marriage, especially if it is customary within a community, for example, or as a response to pregnancy outside of marriage. There are also those across all of the major religions that seek to prevent child marriage, largely because of the harm it can cause. However, religion is an important factor which influences social practices, including belief systems, knowledge and attitudes towards marriage. While several reports have highlighted the potential role of faith-based actors in response to humanitarian crisis, there is very little research to inform actual engagement in specific contexts. This research contributes to filling that gap based on 20 qualitative interviews on child marriage with a range of faith based actors in Jordan and Lebanon.

In both Jordan and Lebanon marriage is a religiously legislated act, under the jurisdiction of personal status law within different religious confessions (i.e. Islam and Christianity) as well as a socially constructed social process shaped by religious thought, teachings and practices. Therefore, in both countries, there are a range of faith-based actors involved in the legal and social process of marriage in addition to their role in shaping the broader norms and values of ‘good’ or ‘acceptable’ marriages. Only Islamic faith based actors (Sunni and Shi’a) were interviewed as part of this research, due to this being the religious affiliation for the largest number of people in both countries (including Syrian refugees).

There are a range of faith-based actors involved in the legal and social process of marriage in Jordan and Lebanon. Different faith-based actors have different roles and influences on the process of marriage. Community based religious leaders may give Friday sermons about marriage, advice to community members on marriage, give awareness sessions about child marriage, give some marriage preparation support and counselling pre or post marriage, and conflict resolution sessions with couples and families. In Lebanon some Sheikhs are authorised by the religious courts to oversee the development and signing of the marriage contract and undertake ‘the marriage’ (including staying verses from the Koran). In Jordan marriage contracts can only be authorised at a religious court.

Mufti give rulings on religious matters like marriage (such as Fatwas) and may lead/ support a group of Sheikhs in a particular region, giving direction on how to respond to dilemmas associated with child marriage. A mufti may lead a campaign or set of activities focused on marriage and family life. Religious court judges make rulings based on Personal Status Law, agree marriage contracts, and give permission for the marriage. Community members that have some level of religious training (but not at the level of a recognised Sheikh/Imam/ Scholar/Judge/Mufti) may join a team of ‘preachers’ who deliver religious lessons in mosques after certain prayers, including on marriage. Religious community members may also work for Islamic charities or third sector organisations that provide services to children and families. Islamic scholars teach on marriage family law in universities and issues related to age of marriage and Islamic legislative committees reviews Personal Status Law which sets minimum age of marriage and the exceptions to this. Finally the court clerk processes all of the documentation and ensures the marriage meets all requirements.