"Everything around me is in ruins": Impact of August 4 explosions on children and families in Beirut one month on (September 2020)

On the afternoon of Tuesday 4 August 2020, a fire broke out at the Port of Beirut, sending plumes of white smoke into the air. Pictures and video started circulating on social media, as the blaze grew.

At just after 6pm local time, when many children and families were at home preparing for the evening meal, a first explosion shook Beirut. The blast was followed by what sounded like fireworks going off. A little over 30 seconds after the initial blast, a further, much larger explosion tore through the city and was heard up to 150 miles away.

The immediate impact of the explosions was staggering. Much of the port – a critical lifeline for the imports of food and medical supplies to the country – and the surrounding areas were levelled. Thousands of homes in the surrounding neighbourhoods were damaged or destroyed, with windows and doors blown out. Thousands of people were injured by shattering glass and flying debris.