Evaluation of NRC ICLA Lebanon Programme

This independent evaluation report assesses the Norwegian Refugee Council’s (NRC) Information, Counselling and Legal Assistance (ICLA) programme in Lebanon since 2017.

The scope of this evaluation covered two of the three main thematic areas of legal support NRC is currently providing to Syrian refugees, namely civil documentation and legal residency in three of the four area offices: the North, the Bekaa, and Beirut / Mount Lebanon (BML).

The main purpose of the evaluation was to support learning about the relevance, effectiveness, efficiency, sustainability and impact of the NRC ICLA Lebanon programme and to provide guidance for future programme direction and improvement.