Escalating violence in Tripoli, Lebanon, is inflicting an unacceptable toll on children - UNICEF

Statement attributable to Yukie Mokuo, UNICEF Representative in Lebanon

30 January 2021, Tripoli, Lebanon – “Ongoing clashes between security forces and demonstrators in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli is inflicting an unacceptable toll on children. According to emergency services, at least 70 children have been injured during the recent clashes.

UNICEF condemns all forms of violence against children. No child should be pushed to participate in, witness or be a target of acts of violence. One child injured is one too many, and it is our collective responsibility to ensure that no child is dragged into an adult world where he/she is exposed to violence, abuse or exploitation. Upholding the right of every child and adolescent to express themselves in a safe space is everyone’s responsibility.

UNICEF appeals to all parties including the security forces and demonstrators, to ensure that children are safe. Children’s rights and the best interest of the child must prevail to protect them from any harm and also to guarantee juvenile justice standards.

UNICEF Lebanon continues to monitor the situation with partners on the ground in Tripoli, Lebanon, while advocating with all parties to ensure children’s safeguard and implementing an emergency response reaching vulnerable families across the country”.

