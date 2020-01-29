29 Jan 2020

ERC continues winter aid campaign for refugees in Lebanon

Report
from Emirates News Agency
Published on 29 Jan 2020 View Original

BEIRUT, 29th January, 2020 (WAM) -- The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, announced that it is continuing its winter aid campaign for refugees in Lebanon to help ease the effects of the cold weather, which included winter essentials, such as heaters, blankets, clothes, children’s supplies and food parcels.

Through the Humanitarian and Development Affairs Attaché at the UAE Embassy, the authority implemented the third phase of its relief programme, which benefitted 100,000 people in Lebanon.

Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, Secretary-General of the ERC, stated that the programme, which is being implemented as per the directives and monitoring of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, aims to help the refugees and see them through low temperatures and the changing weather conditions during the winter.

The winter assistance programme for refugees, which is currently being implemented by the ERC, is benefiting one million Syrian refugees in Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, Greece, Egypt and many other countries, and includes the distribution of large quantities of food parcels, winter clothes and other shelter materials.

WAM/Esraa Ismail/Rasha Abubaker

