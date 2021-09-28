Lebanon + 19 more
Engaging Religious Leaders in Advancing the Women, Peace and Security Agenda (September 2021) [EN/AR]
The policy brief discusses the potential role that could be played by religious leaders in promoting the four pillars of the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325 and the Women, Peace and Security (WPS) Agenda. The brief acknowledges the important role of religious leaders with local communities and in conflict resolution and peacebuilding and suggests a roadmap designed for policymakers on ways to engage religious leaders to be meaningful partners in the WPS agenda.