Emirati ship travels to Beirut with 2,400 tonnes of aid

DUBAI, 1st September, 2020 (WAM) -- Upon the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, an Emirati ship carrying 2,400 tonnes of aid left for Beirut.

The ship was dispatched by the ERC, in cooperation with the Lebanese Embassy in the UAE and the Lebanese community in the country, to support people affected by the explosion at Beirut’s port.

The aid includes food, medical supplies, children’s food supplements, sanitisers, personal protective equipment and clothes.

At the port of Jebel Ali in Dubai, several ERC officials and Fouad Chehab Dandan, Lebanese Ambassador to the UAE, watched the ship leave for Beirut.

Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, Secretary-General of the ERC, stated that dispatching the humanitarian aid ship is on the directives of the UAE’s leadership to support the Lebanese people, and is part of the ERC’s humanitarian and relief programme in Lebanon, monitored by Sheikh Hamdan.

The ERC is keen to deliver aid via air and sea and meet the growing needs of the Lebanese people, he added, noting that the ERC’s related initiatives will continue.

"The ERC has drafted a comprehensive plan, in coordination with the Humanitarian and Development Affairs Office of the UAE Embassy in Beirut and relevant Lebanese authorities, to distribute the ship’s contents to people affected by the crisis," Al Falahi said.

Dandan expressed his country’s appreciation for the UAE’s initiatives and its support for the victims, noting that it was the first country to assist Lebanon following the disaster.

"We thank the UAE of giving for its assistance. It has always been a supporter of Lebanon and has shown keenness to ensure Lebanon’s security and stability, following the legacy of the Founder of the Union, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan," he said.

