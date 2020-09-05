Emerging Gender Analysis: Gender Findings from the Multi-Partner Multi-Sectoral Needs Assessment (MSNA) of the Beirut Explosion [EN/AR]

As Lebanon works to address the immediate needs caused by the explosions and to begin its recovery within the context of a deep economic crisis compounded by the COVID-19 epidemic, it is critical that these recovery efforts are inclusive and seek to leave no one behind, including the needs of women, girls, and LGBTIQ+ persons.

To date there has been little gender analysis from the impact of the explosion. An initial assessment undertaken by ACTED states that women, the elderly and people with specific needs (chronically ill, persons with disability, elderly headed households) are identified as the most in need of protection assistance across impacted locations.

UN Women is working with humanitarian partners across Lebanon to advocate for and ensure that all assessments being undertaken generate gender and age disaggregated data, and that this analysis informs interventions, targeting, and recovery planning.

This initial gender analysis is based on the first wave of the Join Multi-Sectoral Needs Assessment (MSNA) led by Lebanese Red Cross. The findings provide some initial understanding of the differential impact female and male headed households.

UN Women will continue to provide gender analysis throughout the response – paired with direct services, with a joint rapid multisectoral gender assessment forthcoming.