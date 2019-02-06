Emergency Storm Response in Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley

by Steve Fake

In Lebanon, 70,000 refugees are at risk during extreme weather events. Of that number, over half are children, some 40,000. Last month, Lebanon was battered by two heavy storms. The impact on Syrian refugees living in tent camps was particularly acute.

The first storm, Norma, struck on January 6 with heavy rain, high winds and colder temperatures across Lebanon. Some areas experienced flooding, erosion and heavy snowfall. The second storm, Miriam, hit just 10 days later, on January 16, with strong winds, thunderstorms and additional snowfall.

