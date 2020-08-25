Emergency Operations Centre Beirut: Assessment & Analysis Cell: Analysis of affected areas in Greater Beirut - 25 August 2020

On 4 August a large explosion occurred in the port of Beirut, killing at least 180 people and injuring over 6,000. Over 40,000 buildings were damaged or destroyed (OCHA 17/08/2020; Al Arabyia 17/08/2020). The cause of the blast is pending investigation but has been attributed to 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate which was inadequately stored in port warehouses (The Guardian 05/08/2020).

A number of cadastres of Greater Beirut are affected, some of which are home to vulnerable or poor Lebanese, migrant workers or refugee communities. Businesses have been lost and up to 300,000 people may have lost their homes (World Vision 08/2020; UNICEF 05/08/2020, NYT 05/08/2020, UNICEF 07/08/2020). An estimated 70,000 people lost their jobs as a result of the blast (OCHA 17/08/2020). The explosion occurred while Lebanon faces a deep economic and political crisis, and rising COVID 19 cases (OCHA 05/08/2020, BBC 06/08/2020, NYT 05/08/2020). Protests based on mistrust of the Lebanese government and overall administration have been taking place for months in Beirut city prompting the Government to step down on 10 August 2020.

Priority needs (assessments are still ongoing) are rehabilitation of shelters, cash-assistance, livelihood support, access to healthcare and food, and psycho-social support.