Emergency Grant Aid in response to damages caused by the massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon

On Sepetember 4, in response to damages caused by the massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, the Government of Japan has decided to extend Emergency Grant Aid of 5 million US dollars to assist Lebanese citizens and refugees inside the country, following the emergency assistance decided on August 7.

1 . This grant is to provide humanitarian assistance in such areas as food security, shelter, and health for Lebanese citizens and refugees inside the country, through World Food Programme (WFP), United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

2 . The expected outcome of this grant is as follows:

Maintenance of equipment, facilities, and storages for food imports in the Port of Beirut to ensure food security of Lebanese citizens.

Repairing 1 central supply drug warehouse and 3 primary health care centres to continue health services, immunization, and mental health care of 300,000 people including expectant and nursing mothers, children and adolescents.

Provision of medical equipment and building repair for 13 hospitals and 2 emergency medelical service facilities.

Provision of emergency weatherproofing kits for approximately 850 households, and support to repair shelters for 160 households.

Provision of protection response to approximately 430 people with needs for special assistance including those with disabilities and the elderly.

3 . Japan hopes that the Government of Lebanese Republic will implement the administrative, financial and judicial reforms in a swift and transparent manner, and achieve sustainable growth. Japan continues to cooperate with the international community so that the country can overcome this crisis.