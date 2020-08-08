Lebanon + 1 more
Emergency Assistance to Lebanon in Response to the explosion in Beirut
Today, August 7, upon the request of the Government of the Lebanese Republic, the Government of Japan has decided to provide emergency relief goods (tents, sleeping pads, blankets and other items) through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to Lebanon in response to the damages caused by the explosion in Beirut.
Upon the request of the Government of the Lebanese Republic, and in light of the humanitarian perspective and the close relations between Japan and Lebanon, Japan has decided to provide emergency assistance to Lebanon to meet its humanitarian needs.