Educational Pathways for Refugee Students: Comparing Germany and Lebanon

The Institute of International Education's Platform for Education in Emergencies Response (IIE PEER) and George Washington University are pleased to present the findings of our joint research project on "Educational Pathways for Refugee Students; Comparing Higher Education Interventions for Refugees in Germany and Lebanon."

Using the example of Germany and Lebanon, the report expands on how refugees in these two countries transition from non-formal education into formal higher education in accredited, degree granting institutions. The presentation will provide an overview of the landscape in both countries, discuss specific initiatives, lessons learned, challenges, and recommendations.