Dutch Postcode Lottery awards Theirworld 1.35m euros for work on education in emergencies

Theirworld has received 1.35 million euros ($1.14 million) towards our work on education in emergencies - thanks to the players of the Dutch Postcode Lottery.

The award will help to fund new education centres for refugees in the Greek Aegean Islands and our work in Lebanon supporting children who attend double-shift schools.

It is part of the ongoing support which Theirworld has received from the Nationale Postcode Loterij, which announced the award at its gala in the Netherlands.

The event celebrated its commitments to many Dutch and global charities and featured a speech by Mohammed Yunus, a Nobel Peace Prize winner and pioneer of micro-financing which has enabled millions of people around the world to start businesses with tiny loans.

Theirworld Chair Sarah Brown attended the event with Theirworld trustee Ben Hewitt. Both are pictured in the tweet below with Mr Yunus. Sarah said: "I would like to thank the players of the Dutch postcode lottery, whose generosity helps to fund our work on education in emergencies.

"I must also pay tribute to the lottery team in the Netherlands, who work tirelessly to ensure that the players' funds go to some great causes."

The gala also marked a huge moment for the postcode lotteries network in the Netherlands, Britain, Sweden, Germany and Norway. Founded 30 years ago, they have now raised more than 10 billion euros for thousands of charities and social initiatives.

At the event, Boudewijn Poelmann stepped down as chair of the lotteries, saying: “On my way to the second 10 billion euros, it seems to me to be the perfect moment for a new face."

The Nationale Postcode Loterij, on its website, says of its awards to Theirworld: "The organisation pays particular attention to schooling for girls and children who have difficulty in attending school due to conflicts and disasters.

"Theirworld is good at coming up with innovative methods to get more children to go to school and improve the quality of education. And the organisation plays an important role in setting up large international funds that finance educational projects for many vulnerable children."