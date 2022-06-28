Dorcas Lebanon launches new project supporting Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises affected by Beirut blast

The Beirut blast on August 4 2020, was one of the largest explosions in history that pulverised the port, and damaged over half of Beirut. The explosion had a significant impact on the country which reverberates to this day. The economic and political situation worsens, and more and more Lebanese become dependent on aid.

Dorcas Lebanon launched a livelihood project in response to the Beirut blast. The project supports micro and small businesses affected by the blast in Bourj Hammoud and Achrafieh. The project focusses especially on male and female technicians and artisans working in local value chains, both experienced and recently graduated. The project aims to strengthen the economic resilience of a selected group of entrepreneurs, giving priority to youth and women led businesses. At least 40 percent of the total number of project participants will be female entrepreneurs.

The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises project targets existing businesses that have not been able to recover and stabilise their business after the blast. It will provide participating entrepreneurs with training, tools and business support to strengthen their livelihood and life skills.

The project will support:

40 business owners in the beauty, art, hospitality, sports and crafts sectors and local value chains. How? Through in-kind support for repairing their shops, buying tools and equipment.

10 experienced technicians. How? Through tools to start and improve their work.

10 freshly graduated technicians. How? Through a support package of tools related to their major business activity. And in addition, through training and coaching on life and entrepreneurial skills.

5 youth specialised in digital services. How? This group will provide digital services support to project participants and receive incentives in exchange.

40 women from the area of the blast who will participate in sewing and entrepreneurial skills trainings.

20 young people from the area of the blast who will participate in a training to obtain a ‘Brevet d’Aptitude aux Fonctions d’Animateur’ or childcare aptitude certificate. This will allow them to undertake psychosocial support activities for children in their community.

Duration project: June 2022 till September 2023

27 June 2022