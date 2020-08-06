Donor Alert: Lebanon Blast 6th August 2020

Current Situation and Impact on Health Sector

The recent explosion near the main port in Beirut on 4 th August 2020 has caused widespread damage and resulted in over 135 dead and 5000+ people injured. These casualties have significantly overwhelmed the health system that was already reeling from a socio-economic crisis and the ongoing COVID pandemic. Although needs assessments and search and rescue operations are still ongoing, WHO is deeply concerned about the hospital and health workforce capacity, supplies of medicine, and chemical fumes which might have a harmful impact on the health of people with underlying conditions.

Furthermore, the MOPH central warehouse where WHO-supported essential medical supplies were stored has been severely damaged, necessitating immediate relocation to a different warehouse. Moreover, a recently delivered shipment of PPE, stored at the Beirut port warehouse pending transfer to MOPH warehouse was completely destroyed, leaving the nation in need of urgent trauma and PPE supplies.

While initial assessments indicate that three major hospitals are now nonfunctioning and two others are functioning well below capacity, a more thorough assessment of the impact on the health system is required. Early reports indicate that many health centers and primary care facilities are also damaged and/or out of action. WHO proposes to support the MOH in a detailed assessment of the damage to and functioning of health facilities.

International emergency medical teams (EMT) are already arriving in-country to support the government’s response. WHO proposes to assist the MOH by establishing an EMT Coordination Cell and deploying an experienced EMT Coordinator. The Coordination Cell will be responsible for overseeing the reception and tasking of EMTs, promoting adherence to international EMT standards, and ensuring appropriate monitoring of and reporting by EMTs.

While the immediate response must address trauma and emergency medical needs, it is clear that a major humanitarian crisis is also evolving. Up to 300,000 people have been displaced from their homes and need urgent support for shelter and food assistance. But the acute displacement of so many people also risks accelerating the spread of COVID-19 and the outbreak of other diseases, including other respiratory and water-borne diseases.

WHO will work with MOH to strengthen disease surveillance and ensure disease control measures are in place, especially among the displaced communities. We will work with other sectors to ensure that humanitarian needs are addressed.

Continuity of COVID-19 response activities is also vital. Prior to the explosion, the number of COVID cases in the country was increasing. WHO’s aim is to avoid any reduction in the COVID response efforts, ensuring that all pillars of the response remain active and that there is a reliable supply of PPE and other supplies to replace the lost and damaged materials

Finally, it is not too early to consider the needs to urgently rehabilitate and “build back better” hospitals and health facilities that were damaged. WHO will support the initial priority rehabilitation of health facilities, with a view to longer term reconstruction of health