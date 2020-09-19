Disaster Management Sector Beirut Port Explosion Response Assessment Results (MSNA, DANA) As of August 24, 2020

Executive Summary

This assessment report presents the findings of the immediate household surveys conducted by LRC volunteers and other partners’ enumerators containing the Multi-Sectoral Needs Assessment (MSNA) and Damage Assessment Needs Assessment (DANA) in the affected areas surrounding and affected by the Beirut Port explosion until 18th of August.

The data shows that the primary response needs are shelter repairs, food, and medication, while the primary recovery need will be cash. The data is disaggregated by areas to provide better targeting of support, for example in Rmeil the first priority need provided by respondents by far is support with shelter repair, whereas in Bourj Hammoud cash, food and medications were rated more highly.

Highlights