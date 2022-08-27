Deprived Childhoods: Child poverty in crisis-wracked Lebanon, August 2022

Highlights

New UNICEF data and findings reveal just how profoundly children’s lives have been devastated by Lebanon’s massive crisis that plunged children across the country into poverty, affecting their health, welfare and education, shattering their hopes and breaking down family relationships.

Three years of economic crisis, compounded by COVID-19, the 2020 Beirut Port explosions and political instability have left all families living in Lebanon struggling to survive, with severe consequences for children.

Soaring prices and widespread unemployment have plunged numerous families into multidimensional poverty – a concept that considers not simply income levels but a wide range of deprivations – limiting their ability to provide for their children’s basic needs.