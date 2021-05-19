The Danish Refugee Council in Lebanon Launches the new Referral Information Management System website

BEIRUT, LEBANON – The Danish Refugee Council (DRC) in Lebanon, with support from UNICEF, the European Union, and the Danish International Development Agency (DANIDA) is launching its new Referral Information Management (RIMS) website in its continuing effort to strengthen access to multi-sectoral services for vulnerable populations in the country and ensure that the humanitarian response is improved, holistic and influenced through effective and accountable referral pathways.

Lebanon has been grappling with multiple crises in recent years resulting in significant humanitarian needs. According to the UN-ESCWA, by August 2020 more than half of the Lebanese population were living under the poverty line, and nine out of ten Syrian refugee families now live in extreme poverty. Meanwhile, the COVID-19 pandemic is sweeping through the country, where the healthcare system hangs by a thread. Amidst the economic collapse, the Beirut blast and the pandemic, many are no longer able to access basic services and meet their basic needs.

Consequently, the continuing increase in needs requires a humanitarian response that is effectively coordinated to meet the needs of vulnerable Lebanese and refugees in the country. This is where the referral process plays an essential role within the response in ensuring that people of concern have access to relevant multi-sectoral services in a timely and accountable manner.

RIMS, established by DRC in 2017, is a common platform that enables over 70 local and international organisations working in all sectors and across all areas of Lebanon to coordinate and manage referrals across sectors. RIMS not only seeks to improve coordination between humanitarian actors and sectors, it also aims to generate evidence on referrals and inform advocacy efforts to improve the efficiency and accountability of referrals and the coordination of a sustainable, holistic and multi-sector response.

The new RIMS website offers comprehensive and interactive modules, tools and resources for RIMS partners and other humanitarian stakeholders in Lebanon, provides access to evidence-based analytical reports with recommendations to improve coordination and access to services across the humanitarian response, and contributes to knowledge and awareness of the importance of accountability and efficiency in the humanitarian response.

This said, the RIMS website gives the opportunity to have a holistic response to every vulnerable individual’s need, because as per DRC Lebanon’s Country Director, Rickard Hartmann: “The reality is that many Lebanese and refugees in the country will continue to require humanitarian assistance. Ensuring that they have access to assistance and basic services and are able to make ends meet is essential to mitigate the effects of the crises on the most vulnerable and ensure they are able to lead dignified lives.”

