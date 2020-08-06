CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 6 August 2020

Cameroon

On 2 August, a grenade attack by suspected Boko Haram fighters on a makeshift IDP camp in Nguetchewe, close to the Nigerian border, killed at least 18 people and injured 11. Some 1,500 people, including members of the host community, fled to nearby Mozogo following the attack. Local communities in Far North region host over 321,000 IDPs and 115,000 Nigerian refugees displaced by violence in Lake Chad and northeast Nigeria. Attacks against civilians in the region increased in June and July 2020 after temporary decline in May. Since the beginning of the year, 119 attacks by armed groups against civilians have been reported, resulting in 136 fatalities.

Go to Cameroon page

Lebanon

On 4 August a major explosion at Beirut's port affected Lebanon's capital. The dynamic of the explosion is still unknown, but a badly stored deposit of 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate, an explosive chemical, was identified as the origin. The blast shook the capital with the same power of a 3.5 magnitude earthquake. 5,000 injuries and 137 deaths have been confirmed, with the tally of casualties expected to rise. Hospitals and health centres have been overwhelmed. Three hospitals were badly damaged and closed and two others are only partially functioning. The Governor of Beirut stated that up to 300,000 people were made homeless and damages will reach up to USD 15 billion. Thousands of businesses and homes are severely damaged and livelihoods threatened. Food security is a concern as Lebanon is heavily dependent on imports, most transiting through Beirut’s port.

Go to Lebanon page

Sudan

Heavy rains since 29 July caused flash and riverine flooding in different parts of Sudan. Khartoum, Blue Nile, and River Nile states are the hardest hit. More than 1,200 houses are destroyed, displacing several hundred people. Additionally, several hectares of crops were destroyed and over 150 livestock were washed away. Bout town dam in Blue Nile, which provides access to water for over 84,000 people living in the area, collapsed. Water points, latrines, and schools across the affected states are damaged, increasing the need for humanitarian assistance. More heavy rains are expected during August-September in most of the country.

Go to Sudan page