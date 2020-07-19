"COVID is Not Over"

UN, Government and CSOs campaign urges continued vigilance in Lebanon

Beirut, Lebanon - More than 30 partners including UN Lebanon, the Lebanese government and the civil society, launched today a joint campaign under the hashtags #COVIDIsNotOver and #StaySAFE to raise awareness on the fact that the number of people infected with COVID-19 in Lebanon is increasing every day. The campaign also aims at promoting the basic preventive measures that all sectors and individuals should apply to reduce the spread of the virus and protect themselves and their beloved ones.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) global reports and the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) epidemiological surveillance unit with WHO and ESRI, Lebanon has confirmed 1885 cases, including 36 deaths and 1311 recoveries as of yesterday. This evidence shows that COVID-19 is not over in Lebanon and the number of cases continue to increase.

The COVID-19 global pandemic has hit the country at a time of instability, where the spread of the virus has a direct impact on the physical and mental health of those affected and their relatives and friends, but also indirect effects on the economic and financial situation for the most vulnerable families and the many productive sectors, from national industries to small businesses.

To counter the spread of this virus, UN Lebanon, the Lebanese government and all partners geared its efforts to address the pressing needs and challenges posed by these compounding crises. These efforts were translated into immediate coordinated response plans and actions to contain the transmission of the virus, including the provision of technical assistance, support, services & equipment, capacity-building and awareness raising activities, as well as external communication campaigns through digital and traditional media. Alternative modalities to deliver essential services for the most vulnerable communities and families living in camps and informal settlements, were also put in place as part of the response.

Families, communities, public and private services, businesses and industries have been applying the preventive measures for months, including the quarantine and the hygiene practices that are the most effective measures to fight the corona virus disease (COVID-19). All efforts, from individuals to private and public institutions, have strongly contributed to prevent the spread of the virus, but evidence in the streets and the increase of the number of cases show that all of us need to do more. COVID-19 is not over and its impact on the health of individuals, their livelihoods and the economy, will only decrease if individuals and all public and private sectors continue to abide by the preventive measures.

The #StaySAFE campaign aims at raising awareness on the fact that the corona virus is spreading in Lebanon and every sector and every individual should play a role to stop it. All organizations and institutions supporting this campaign will boost the massive dissemination of videos and messages through the media and digital platforms to ensure that reliable information about COVID-19 is accessible for everyone and to promote the preventive measures.

To support the dissemination of the campaign and contribute to the fight against COVID-19 in Lebanon, follow #StaySAFE and #COVIDIsNotOver and share the messages that will help families and the different sectors to protect themselves and prevent the spread of the virus by complying with the preventive measures:

Wash your hands frequently.

Keep physical distance of at least one meter.

Wear a mask where physical distancing of at least one meter is not possible.

Cover your mouth when coughing or sneezing.

Apply additional disinfection and protection measures at the workplace.

Organizations and institutions supporting this campaign are the Lebanese Ministry of Information, Ministry of Public Health, DRM Lebanon; UN Lebanon Agencies, Funds and Programmes; Lebanese Red Cross, Balamand University, MSF Lebanon, IOCC, PU-AMI and Movement Social.