COVID-19 response – Lebanon monthly situation report in March (16 April 2021)

This report is prepared by OCHA, on behalf of and in collaboration with UN agencies and partners involved in COVID-19 response efforts in Lebanon. The report covers the period from 1-31 March 2021.

CUMULATIVE KEY FIGURES (as of 31 March)

471,962 (95,041 new) confirmed cases

(during the reporting period of 1-31 March)

6,286 (1,543 new) deaths

370,687 (79,097 new) recovered

3,452,454 (507,309 new) tests conducted*

Situation

In March, an additional 95,041 people were infected with the COVID-19, bringing the total number of reported cases since 21 February 2020 to 471,962. A total of 2,656 healthcare workers (55 per cent female) have been infected, including additional 102 healthcare worker in April, compared to 141 in March. Further, a total of 4,692 deaths were registered (38 per cent female). The average local test positivity rate in March was at 18.4 per cent, compared to 18.9 per cent during February.

Lebanon is in phase four of the outbreak, where community transmission is well confirmed.

In March, 3,445 additional Palestine refugees were confirmed as positive with the COVID-19. A total of 10,510 Palestine refugees, 59 per cent of whom are living in camps, have been confirmed as positive with the COVID-19, including 320 deaths, since February 2020. Further, 5,624 Syrian refugees and 33 refugees of other nationalities have tested positive for the COVID-19, including 320 deaths. A total of 344 additional cases was detected in informal settlements in March, bringing the total cases detected in the settlements since February 2020 to 715.

On 26 March, Lebanon went into the last phase of gradually relaxing the lockdown measures in four phases, which started on 8 February. As per the statement of the National Disaster Management Operation Room issued on 26 March, curfews were suspended; working hours for the commercial sectors extended; and social and religious ceremonies remained prohibited, with the complete lockdown imposed during the Easter holiday. The UN and NGOs would not be required to submit negative PCR tests nor weekly plans of activities after the complete lockdown.

Highlights