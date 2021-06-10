COVID-19 response – Lebanon monthly situation report in April (18 May 2021)

This report is prepared by OCHA, on behalf of and in collaboration with UN agencies and partners involved in COVID-19 response efforts in Lebanon. The report covers the period from 1-30 April 2021.

Situation

In April, an additional 52,583 people were infected with the COVID-19, bringing the total number of reported cases since 21 February 2020 to 527,508. A total of 2,690 healthcare workers have been infected, including additional 29 healthcare worker in April, compared to 102 in March. Further, a total of 7,302 deaths were registered (38 per cent female). The average local test positivity rate in April was at 13.5 per cent, compared to 18 per cent during March.

Lebanon is in the transition phase from the level 4 of the community transmission to the level 3.

In April, 1,452 additional Palestine refugees were confirmed as positive with the COVID-19. A total of 11,962 Palestine refugees, 59 per cent of whom are living in camps, have been confirmed as positive with the COVID-19, including 363 deaths, since February 2020. Further, 6,649 Syrian refugees and 34 refugees of other nationalities (non-Palestinians) have tested positive for the COVID-19, including 264 deaths. In April, 199 additional cases were detected in informal settlements, bringing the total cases reported in the settlements since February 2020 to 914.

On 9 April, the Government has issued a statement outlining new COVID-19 preventive measures, including implementing a curfew from 21.30 to 05.00 starting from 12 April for a month. Ahead of the Easter holiday, the Government announced a total lockdown starting from 1 May until 4 May to stem the spread of the coronavirus during the holiday. Further, considering the surge in reported COVID-19 cases in India and Brazil, a circular was issued on 29 April to ask all the airlines to stop transporting passengers coming from India and Brazil, starting 3 May. Those who wished to travel to Lebanon from those countries were required to stay in another country for at least 14 days.

