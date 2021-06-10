Lebanon + 2 more
COVID-19 response – Lebanon monthly situation report in April (18 May 2021)
This report is prepared by OCHA, on behalf of and in collaboration with UN agencies and partners involved in COVID-19 response efforts in Lebanon. The report covers the period from 1-30 April 2021.
Situation
In April, an additional 52,583 people were infected with the COVID-19, bringing the total number of reported cases since 21 February 2020 to 527,508. A total of 2,690 healthcare workers have been infected, including additional 29 healthcare worker in April, compared to 102 in March. Further, a total of 7,302 deaths were registered (38 per cent female). The average local test positivity rate in April was at 13.5 per cent, compared to 18 per cent during March.
Lebanon is in the transition phase from the level 4 of the community transmission to the level 3.
In April, 1,452 additional Palestine refugees were confirmed as positive with the COVID-19. A total of 11,962 Palestine refugees, 59 per cent of whom are living in camps, have been confirmed as positive with the COVID-19, including 363 deaths, since February 2020. Further, 6,649 Syrian refugees and 34 refugees of other nationalities (non-Palestinians) have tested positive for the COVID-19, including 264 deaths. In April, 199 additional cases were detected in informal settlements, bringing the total cases reported in the settlements since February 2020 to 914.
On 9 April, the Government has issued a statement outlining new COVID-19 preventive measures, including implementing a curfew from 21.30 to 05.00 starting from 12 April for a month. Ahead of the Easter holiday, the Government announced a total lockdown starting from 1 May until 4 May to stem the spread of the coronavirus during the holiday. Further, considering the surge in reported COVID-19 cases in India and Brazil, a circular was issued on 29 April to ask all the airlines to stop transporting passengers coming from India and Brazil, starting 3 May. Those who wished to travel to Lebanon from those countries were required to stay in another country for at least 14 days.
CUMULATIVE KEY FIGURES (as of 30 April)
527,508 (52,583 new) confirmed cases
(during the reporting period of 1-30 April)
7,302 (956 new) deaths
457,758 (87,071 new) recovered
3,786,859 (334,405 new) tests conducted
Highlights
As of 30 April, 445,352 people have been vaccinated, out of 1,234,012 people who have been registered through the IMPACT platform. Currently, COVID-19 vaccination rollout process includes, in addition to health care workers and all those above 65 years old, people between 55 and 64 years old with critical medical conditions who will receive Pfizer vaccine. People aged 55 to 64 without medical conditions, as well as school teachers and staff for grade 12 students (in preparation of the official exam) will receive AstraZeneca vaccine.
A total of nine community isolation sites - Abbassiyeh, Al Hekma, Drous Centre, Lebanese Canadian Hospital, Maad Isolation Centre, Mraijat, Mrayjeh Isolation Centre, Qana Governmental Hospital, and Wardanieh - were active as of April 29, with 73 beds occupied out of 563 available beds.
As of 30 April, the occupancy rate of COVID-19 intensive care unit (ICU) beds was 50.43 per cent (586 occupied beds out of a total of 1,162 dedicated ICU beds).
The first batch of AstraZeneca vaccine has arrived to Lebanon, as part of the UN System-wide COVID-19 Vaccination Programme (3000 doses for UN civilians to be used as first dose and 12,000 doses for UNIFIL troops to be used as 1st and 2nd doses), with the vaccination campaign expected to start in May.
