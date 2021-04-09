Lebanon + 2 more
COVID-19 response – Lebanon monthly situation report (12 February 2021)
This report is prepared by OCHA, on behalf of and in collaboration with UN agencies and partners involved in COVID-19 response efforts in Lebanon. The report covers the period from 1-31 January 2021.
CUMULATIVE KEY FIGURES (as of 31 January)
301,052 (137,746 new) confirmed cases (during the reporting period of 1-31 January)
3,082 (1,547 new) deaths
190,806 (62,847 new) recovered
2,528,307 (593,675 new) PCR tests conducted*
Sources: WHO/MoPH daily report on COVID-19
*Lebanon National Operations Room daily report on COVID-19
Situation
In January, an additional 137,746 people were infected with the COVID-19, bringing the total number of reported cases since 21 February 2020 to 301,052 (54 per cent male). Overall, 2,412 healthcare workers have been infected (55 per cent female), mostly working in institutions dealing with the COVID-19 response. Further, a total of 3,082 deaths were registered (38 per cent female). The average local test positivity rate in January was at 19.3 per cent, compared to 13.5 per cent for the second half of December 2020.
Lebanon is in phase four of the outbreak, where community transmission is well confirmed.
In January, 1,235 additional Palestine refugees were confirmed as positive with the COVID-19. A total of 4,849 Palestine refugees, 2,555 (52.6 per cent) of whom are living in camps, have been confirmed as positive with the COVID-19, including 171 deaths, since 21 February. As of 31 January, 632 people were in home-isolation, 93 in hospitals, and five in Sibline isolation centre. Further, as of 28 January, 2,662 Syrian refugees and 24 refugees of other nationalities have tested positive for the COVID-19, including 113 deaths. So far, 229 cases have been detected in informal settlements, of whom 110 have recovered.
On 5 January, the Government of Lebanon announced that Lebanon will enter into another lockdown starting 7 January until 1 February to stem the spread of the coronavirus. After Lebanon witnessed an increased number of infections following the holiday season, the Higher Defence Council announced on 11 January the State of Health Emergency with additional preventive measures imposed: the number of travellers at the Rafik Hariri International Airport is reduced by 20 per cent, compare to the number in December, with a PCR and quarantine requirement; the general curfew is imposed between 14 and 25 January; and all public institutions, municipalities, schools and public gardens are closed with some exceptions. The Humanitarian Coordinator to Lebanon continued to negotiate with the government on the exceptions for the implementation of critical humanitarian activities. On 21 January, the Lebanese Government extended the full lockdown decision until 8 February.
Highlights
A total of 11 community isolation sites were active as of January 31- Abbassiyeh (30 beds), Ain w Zain (18 beds), Fneidek Isolation Centre (47 beds), Lebanese Canadian Hospital (80 beds), Maad Isolation Centre (42 beds), Modern tourist village (60 beds), Mraijat Isolation Centre (20 beds), Mrayjeh Isolation Centre (114 beds), Qana Isolation Center (40 beds), Tayouneh centre (58 beds), Wardanieh (29 beds), with 101 beds occupied out of 538 available beds.
New outbreaks were reported in three additional elderly homes (Der Salib Elderly Home in Deir Kamar, Mission de Vie in Antelias, and Mission Foyer Saint- Pierre in Chahtoul) and two prisons (Qobbe Prison and Zgharta Prison). In cooperation with the authorities, the UN and NGOs have supported these facilities to contain the outbreaks through dispatching registered nurses and procuring personal protective equipment (PPE). The isolation facilities in Mission de Vie elderly home and Zgharta Prison were deactivated, after the outbreak was contained.
As of January 31, the occupancy rate of COVID-19 intensive care unit (ICU) beds was 92.4 per cent (952 occupied beds out of a total of 1,030 dedicated ICU beds), with 538 additional ICU beds added in January. The UN and NGOs have continued supporting the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) to increase the beds capacity, through providing additional ICU beds, equipment, and human resources support.
