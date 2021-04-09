COVID-19 response – Lebanon monthly situation report (12 February 2021)

This report is prepared by OCHA, on behalf of and in collaboration with UN agencies and partners involved in COVID-19 response efforts in Lebanon. The report covers the period from 1-31 January 2021.

CUMULATIVE KEY FIGURES (as of 31 January)

301,052 (137,746 new) confirmed cases (during the reporting period of 1-31 January)

3,082 (1,547 new) deaths

190,806 (62,847 new) recovered

2,528,307 (593,675 new) PCR tests conducted*

Sources: WHO/MoPH daily report on COVID-19

*Lebanon National Operations Room daily report on COVID-19

Situation

In January, an additional 137,746 people were infected with the COVID-19, bringing the total number of reported cases since 21 February 2020 to 301,052 (54 per cent male). Overall, 2,412 healthcare workers have been infected (55 per cent female), mostly working in institutions dealing with the COVID-19 response. Further, a total of 3,082 deaths were registered (38 per cent female). The average local test positivity rate in January was at 19.3 per cent, compared to 13.5 per cent for the second half of December 2020.

Lebanon is in phase four of the outbreak, where community transmission is well confirmed.

In January, 1,235 additional Palestine refugees were confirmed as positive with the COVID-19. A total of 4,849 Palestine refugees, 2,555 (52.6 per cent) of whom are living in camps, have been confirmed as positive with the COVID-19, including 171 deaths, since 21 February. As of 31 January, 632 people were in home-isolation, 93 in hospitals, and five in Sibline isolation centre. Further, as of 28 January, 2,662 Syrian refugees and 24 refugees of other nationalities have tested positive for the COVID-19, including 113 deaths. So far, 229 cases have been detected in informal settlements, of whom 110 have recovered.