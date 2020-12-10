COVID-19 response – Lebanon bi-monthly situation report (27 November 2020)

This report is prepared by OCHA, on behalf of and in collaboration with UN agencies and partners involved in COVID-19 response efforts in Lebanon. The report covers the period from 11-24 November 2020.

Situation

• Between 11 and 24 November, an additional 19,835 people were infected with the COVID-19, bringing the total number of reported cases since 21 February 2020 to 118,664 (55 per cent male). Overall, 1,692 healthcare workers have been infected (53 per cent female), mostly working in institutions dealing with the COVID-19 response. Further, a total of 950 deaths were registered (35 per cent female). The average test positivity rate during the reporting period was at 14.8 per cent.

• Lebanon is in phase four of the outbreak, where wider community transmission is observed.

• During the reporting period, 384 additional Palestine refugees were confirmed as positive with the COVID-19. A total of 2,873 Palestine refugees, 1,515 (53 per cent) of whom are living in camps, have been confirmed as positive with the COVID19, including 103 deaths, since 21 February. As of 24 November, 327 people were in home-isolation, 54 in hospitals, and four in Sibline isolation centre. Since the beginning of the outbreak, 1,855 Syrian refugees and 16 refugees of other nationalities have tested positive for the COVID-19, leading to 48 deaths, with an increase of 307 cases during the reporting period. So far, 97 cases have been detected in informal settlements, of whom 31 have recovered.

• On 12 November, the Ministry of Interior and Municipalities (MoIM) issued another circular on detailed measures during the two-week lockdown starting from 14 November; the restaurants, bars, malls and parks will be closed; the movement restriction according to the vehicle plate numbers (odd and even) re-implemented with no movement on Sundays; and, reconstruction and restoration operations in buildings damaged by Beirut Port explosions within Beirut and Bourj Hammoud Municipalities are exempted.

Highlights

• A total of ten community isolation sites - Abbassiyeh (30 beds), Ain w Zain (18 beds), Al Aziz (40 beds), Ayha (48 beds), Lebanese Canadian Hospital (80 beds), Qana Isolation centre (40 beds), Quality Inn Maarad (101 beds), Tayouneh centre (58 beds), Tal Hayat Mokayteh (50 beds), Wardanieh (29 beds) - were active during the last two weeks, with 95 beds occupied out of 494 available beds, as of 24 November.

• In cooperation with the authorities, the UN and NGOs continued to support to contain the outbreak in Shlifa mental health facility for women and Jbeil Prison through dispatching registered nurses. Further, the outbreaks in Roumieh Central Prison and Zahleh Central Prison were controlled, with the support for Batroun Prison already ended.

• As of 24 November, the number of intensive care unit (ICU) beds dedicated for COVID-19 has increased to 445 beds, from 364 beds in 11 November. The occupancy rate was 76.3 per cent (340 beds).