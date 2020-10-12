COVID-19 response – Lebanon bi-monthly situation report (2 October 2020)

This report is prepared by OCHA, on behalf of and in collaboration with UN agencies and partners involved in COVID-19 response efforts in Lebanon. The report covers the period from 16-29 September 2020.

Situation

• Between 16 and 29 September, an additional 12,280 people were infected with the COVID-19, bringing the total number of reported cases since 21 February 2020 to 38,363, of whom 60 per cent are male. Overall, there have been 1,029 healthcare workers infected, mostly working in institutions dealing with the COVID-19 response. Further, a total 361 deaths were registered, 29 per cent of which are female. About 96 per cent of confirmed cases were recorded among residents. The average test positivity rate during the reporting period was at 8.1 per cent.

• Lebanon is in phase four of the outbreak, where wider community transmission is observed.

• During the reporting period, 342 additional Palestine refugees were confirmed as positive with COVID-19. A total of 996 Palestine refugees, 502 (50 per cent) of whom are living in camps, have been confirmed as positive with COVID-19, including 24 deaths, since 21 February. As of 28 September, among 996 positive cases, 321 people were in home-isolation, 27 in hospitals, and five in Sibline isolation centre. Since the beginning of the outbreak, 901 Syrian refugees and 15 refugees of other nationalities have tested positive for COVID-19, leading to 15 deaths, with an increase of 174 cases during the reporting period. So far, ten cases have been detected in five informal settlements, of whom four have recovered.

• On 18 September, the Government of Lebanon further eased the lockdown measures; cinema houses, theatres, amusement parks and indoor children playgrounds reopened with a maximum capacity of 50 per cent, while the curfew remained at 01:00-06:00.