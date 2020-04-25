Lebanon + 2 more
COVID-19 response – Lebanon bi-monthly situation report (17 April 2020 )
This report is prepared by OCHA, on behalf of and in collaboration with UN agencies and partners involved in the Lebanon COVID-19 response efforts. The report covers the period from 21 February to 16 April 2020.
Highlights/overview
Since the first case of the coronavirus in Lebanon on 21 February 2020, 663 people have now been confirmed as infected with the COVID-19 (as of 16 April 2020). This includes 50 healthcare workers-mostly working in institutions dealing with the COVID-19 response. So far, there is only one confirmed case of a Palestine refugee living outside a camp, who has already recovered, with no other cases confirmed in refugee communities. Confirmed cases have been traced with limited local transmission and Lebanon is still in the phase 3 of the COVID-19 outbreak.
While schools had been closed since 29 February, on 18 March, Lebanon went under full lockdown, shutting down its land borders, airport and seaports to stop the further spread of the coronavirus. The Government then announced strict measures on 22 March and 4 April, instructing enforcement by security forces, and implementing a daily country-wide curfew from 19.00 to 05.00.
The United Nations and partners have been working closely with the Government to plan and provide assistance in line with the national response under the leadership of the Prime Minister and the interministerial task force on COVID-19 set up on 2 February. The response is premised on the principle of a single health system under the oversight of the Government and offering the same services to all, without distinction on the basis of gender, nationality or status.
Key elements of the UN and partners support are being articulated in a coherent Emergency Response Plan to be published shortly. The appeal aims to highlight critical areas of humanitarian interventions to protect the lives and livelihoods of people in Lebanon most at risk due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The local plan will feed into the COVID-19 Global Humanitarian Response Plan.
Situation
The UN and its partners continue to support the Government of Lebanon’s efforts to fight the COVID19 by strengthening the preparedness and response capacity of the health system; increasing engagement and communication with communities; promoting good hygiene practices; and, ensuring the continuation of critical pre-existing activities under the LCRP that are an enabler of COVID-19 response.
The onset of the COVID-19 comes at an extraordinarily difficult time economically and sociopolitically in Lebanon, compounding existing weaknesses and further increasing vulnerabilities, particularly for the most vulnerable Lebanese such as youth, daily workers, female-headed households, older people, people with specific needs, as well as migrants and refugees.
Women are disproportionally affected by the impact of the COVID-19, particularly with increased reports of domestic violence and abuse. Protection against Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (PSEA) must be incorporated across the local response.
Partners conducting critical activities face sporadic access issues across Lebanon due to the recent movement restriction measures introduced by the Ministry of Interior and Municipalities on 5 April. The UN requested that exceptions, similar to those in place for UN staff, be granted to non-UN partners carrying out critical humanitarian activities.
