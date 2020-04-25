COVID-19 response – Lebanon bi-monthly situation report (17 April 2020 )

This report is prepared by OCHA, on behalf of and in collaboration with UN agencies and partners involved in the Lebanon COVID-19 response efforts. The report covers the period from 21 February to 16 April 2020.

Highlights/overview

Since the first case of the coronavirus in Lebanon on 21 February 2020, 663 people have now been confirmed as infected with the COVID-19 (as of 16 April 2020). This includes 50 healthcare workers-mostly working in institutions dealing with the COVID-19 response. So far, there is only one confirmed case of a Palestine refugee living outside a camp, who has already recovered, with no other cases confirmed in refugee communities. Confirmed cases have been traced with limited local transmission and Lebanon is still in the phase 3 of the COVID-19 outbreak.

While schools had been closed since 29 February, on 18 March, Lebanon went under full lockdown, shutting down its land borders, airport and seaports to stop the further spread of the coronavirus. The Government then announced strict measures on 22 March and 4 April, instructing enforcement by security forces, and implementing a daily country-wide curfew from 19.00 to 05.00.

The United Nations and partners have been working closely with the Government to plan and provide assistance in line with the national response under the leadership of the Prime Minister and the interministerial task force on COVID-19 set up on 2 February. The response is premised on the principle of a single health system under the oversight of the Government and offering the same services to all, without distinction on the basis of gender, nationality or status.