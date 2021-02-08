COVID-19 response – Lebanon bi-monthly situation report (15 January 2020)

This report is prepared by OCHA, on behalf of and in collaboration with UN agencies and partners involved in COVID-19 response efforts in Lebanon. The report covers the period from 9-31 December 2020.

Situation

Between 9 and 31 December, an additional 48,648 people were infected with the COVID-19, bringing the total number of reported cases since 21 February 2020 to 163,306 (54 per cent male). Overall, 2,245 healthcare workers have been infected (55 per cent female), mostly working in institutions dealing with the COVID-19 response. Further, a total of 1,535 deaths were registered (34.3 per cent female). The average local test positivity rate during the reporting period was at 13.5 per cent, while the positivity including testing at points of entry was 13.3 per cent. The increase of transmission in December coincided with the holiday season, which involved many gatherings and social events, with preventive measures loosened.

Lebanon is in phase four of the outbreak, where community transmission is well confirmed.

During the reporting period, 406 additional Palestine refugees were confirmed as positive with the COVID-19. A total of 3,614 Palestine refugees, 1,903 (53 per cent) of whom are living in camps, have been confirmed as positive with the COVID19, including 141 deaths, since 21 February. As of 31 December, 241 people were in home-isolation, 49 in hospitals, and 11 in Sibline isolation centre. Since the beginning of the outbreak, 2,339 Syrian refugees and 16 refugees of other nationalities have tested positive for the COVID19, including 1,529 recoveries and 90 deaths, with an increase of 309 cases during the reporting period. So far, 157 cases have been detected in informal settlements, of whom 116 have recovered.