COVID-19 response – Lebanon bi-monthly situation report (13 November 2020)

This report is prepared by OCHA, on behalf of and in collaboration with UN agencies and partners involved in COVID-19 response efforts in Lebanon. The report covers the period from 28 October to 10 November 2020.

Situation

• Between 28 October and 10 November, an additional 23,004 people were infected with the COVID-19, bringing the total number of reported cases since 21 February 2020 to 98,829 (55 per cent male). Overall, there have been 1,532 healthcare workers infected, mostly working in institutions dealing with the COVID-19 response. Further, a total 763 deaths were registered (33.1 per cent female). The percentage of the confirmed cases reported among residents remains at 97 per cent. The average test positivity rate during the reporting period was at 14.5 per cent.

• Lebanon is in phase four of the outbreak, where wider community transmission is observed.

• During the reporting period, 475 additional Palestine refugees were confirmed as positive with COVID-19. A total of 2,465 Palestine refugees, 1,267 (51 per cent) of whom are living in camps, have been confirmed as positive with COVID-19, including 79 deaths, since 21 February. As of 10 November, 385 people were in home-isolation, 45 in hospitals, and nine in Sibline isolation centre. Since the beginning of the outbreak, 1,548 Syrian refugees and 16 refugees of other nationalities have tested positive for COVID-19, leading to 33 deaths, with an increase of 238 cases during the reporting period. So far, 51 cases have been detected in informal settlements, of whom 20 have recovered.

• On 10 November, the President and the caretaker Prime Minister approved the two-week total lockdown starting on Saturday 14 November to stem the spread of the COVID-19. All public institutions and administrations, municipalities, universities and schools will close, with some exceptions, including diplomatic communities and NGOs working in the health and food sectors. This will be later approved by the caretaker government, with more details.

Highlights

• A total of ten community isolation sites - Abbassiyeh (30 beds), Ain w Zain (18 beds), Al Aziz (40 beds), Ayha (48 beds), Lebanese Canadian Hospital (80 beds), Qana Isolation centre (40 beds), Quality Inn Maarad (101 beds), Tayouneh centre (58 beds), Tal Hayat Mokayteh (50 beds), Wardanieh (29 beds) - were active during the last two weeks, with 86 beds occupied out of 494 available beds, as of 10 November.

• A new outbreak was reported in Shlifa mental health facility for women, with 35 positive cases out of 75 residences, as well as five cases among health care workers. In cooperation with the authorities, the UN and NGOs provided support to contain the ongoing outbreaks, including dispatching 28 nurses, subcontracting infectious disease specialists, and providing awareness sessions on COVID-19, and delivering capacity building and training for medical staff, at Shlifa mental health facility, as well as Batroun Prison (deactivated on 9 November),

Roumieh Central Prison (37 active cases), Zahleh Central Prison (five active cases), where outbreaks were previously reported and now contained.

• As of 10 November, the occupancy rate of intensive care unit (ICU) bed capacity dedicated for COVID-19 (364 beds) was 85.2 per cent (310 beds