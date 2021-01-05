COVID-19 response – Lebanon bi-monthly situation report (11 December 2020)

This report is prepared by OCHA, on behalf of and in collaboration with UN agencies and partners involved in COVID-19 response efforts in Lebanon. The report covers the period from 25 November to 8 December 2020.

Situation

• Between 25 November and 8 December, an additional 20,471 people were infected with the COVID-19, bringing the total number of reported cases since 21 February 2020 to 114,658 (54 per cent male). Overall, 1,806 healthcare workers have been infected (55 per cent female), mostly working in institutions dealing with the COVID-19 response. Further, a total of 1,116 deaths were registered (35 per cent female). The average local test positivity rate during the reporting period was at 14.6 per cent, while the positivity including testing at points of entry was 13.3 per cent.

• Lebanon is in phase four of the outbreak, where community transmission is observed.

• During the reporting period, 313 additional Palestine refugees were confirmed as positive with the COVID-19. A total of 3,186 Palestine refugees, 1,687 (53 per cent) of whom are living in camps, have been confirmed as positive with the COVID-19, including 122 deaths, since 21 February. As of 8 December, 304 people were in home-isolation, 42 in hospitals, and six in Sibline isolation centre. Since the beginning of the outbreak, 2,030 Syrian refugees and 16 refugees of other nationalities have tested positive for the COVID-19, including 1,529 recoveries and 68 deaths, with an increase of 175 cases during the reporting period. So far, 140 cases have been detected in informal settlements, of whom 53 have recovered.

• On 29 November, the Ministry of Interior and Municipalities (MoIM) issued another circular on amendment of preventive measures and procedures, ending the two-week lockdown started on 14 November; industrial and commercial institutions allowed to operate with some conditions stipulated in the circular; bars, coffee shops and night clubs remained closed, and any events and gatherings prohibited; and the curfew imposed between 23.00- 05.00. The circular, which was initially effective for a week from 30 November, was extended for another week until 14 December.

Highlights

• A total of twelve community isolation sites - Abbassiyeh (30 beds), Ain w Zain (18 beds), Al Aziz (40 beds), Ayha (48 beds), Lebanese Canadian Hospital (80 beds), Maad Isolation Centre (42 beds), Mraijat Isolation Centre (20 beds), Qana Isolation centre (40 beds), Quality Inn Maarad (101 beds), Tayouneh centre (58 beds), Tal Hayat Mokayteh (50 beds), Wardanieh (29 beds) - were active during the last two weeks, with 102 beds occupied out of 556 available beds, as of 24 November.

• New outbreaks were reported in three elderly homes (Dar Al Rahma, Jezzine Elderly Home and Notre Dame Des Douleurs). In cooperation with the authorities, the UN and NGOs have supported these three facilities to contain the outbreaks through dispatching registered nurses and procuring personal protective equipment (PPE). Further, the outbreaks in Jbeil Prison and Shilfa Mental Health Institution ended, while support in Roumieh Central Prison and Zahleh Central Prison continued.

• On December 8, the occupancy rate of COVID-19 intensive care unit (ICU) beds was 83 per cent (382 occupied beds out of a total of 464 dedicated ICU beds).