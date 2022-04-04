COVID 19 Cash Assistance (Round 2) Post Distribution Monitoring (February 2021)

Introduction

Starting August 2020, a 3-month temporary unrestricted cash assistance was provided to around 12,000 Syrian refugee families who were not recipient of other regular cash assistance (multipurpose or food assistance) to support them facing challenges related to COVID 19. Families were selected to receive three monthly cash transfers at the value of 400,000 LBP per month, in August, September and October. The cash transfer was redeemable through a prepaid card either through ATMs or for use in shops equipped with a POS (including but not limited to WFP contracted shops).

This intervention followed a first round of COVID 19 temporary cash assistance programme which run from May to July 2020, and for which another Post Distribution Monitoring (PDM) exercise was conducted in May-June 2020.

This report provides the results of a second PDM exercise conducted in November 2020 on the second round COVID 19 cash assistance Programme. It highlights the main findings and provides a snapshot of the differences between the May-June and November PDM results. It is important to note that the assistance in the first group of refugees included Syrian and non-Syrian families, while the second group of assisted refugees was exclusively Syrian.