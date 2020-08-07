COVID-19 + Beirut Explosion Crisis Emergency Response Situation Report, 6 August 2020

Following the catastrphic blast on Aug. 4, 2020, World Vision teams are expanding and adapting our emergency response efforts (already in place to try to limit the spread of COVID-19 and it's impact on families) to focus on the immediate needs of vulnerable families.

In this document, you can find more information about our initial response to the blast, which aims to reach at least 120,000 with temporary shelter, food and hygiene items, psycholocial support and personal protective equiement.

Situation Overview

• On 4 August 2020, a deadly explosion struck the port of Beirut, killing over 130 people, injuring over 5,000, and leaving an estimated 300,000 homeless. The explosion was felt as far as 10 kilometres away.

• Beirut’s governor said the blast caused up to $15 billion worth of damage. A state of emergency has been declared for a period of two weeks by the Lebanese government.

• Families have been forced to seek temporary shelter at schools, with families/acquaintances and other administrative buildings. The overall impact is still being assessed, but it is estimated that up to 500,000 are in need of some form of assistance as a result of the explosion.

• This comes on top of the very significant effects of the economic collapse, which has been ongoing since Oct 2019, and COVID-19, resulting in even greater vulnerability and political instability. Lebanon is also globally the largest host of refugees by proportion of population.