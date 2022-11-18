Country Brief: World Vision Lebanon FY21

World Vision started operating in Lebanon in 1975. Since then, it has been assisting Lebanese families and refugees through long-term development projects, emergency relief, and advocacy, complementing the efforts of the government and other humanitarian partners.

World Vision has been working with the poorest communities in Lebanon for nearly 45 years, and has established strong relations with communities and local stakeholders. World Vision’s development program focuses on empowering local communities to become agents of change. World Vision programmes in Lebanon are designed to strengthen a child-sensitive social protection system for vulnerable girls and boys, through evidence-based interventions in child protection, education, water, sanitation & hygiene (WASH), basic assistance and livelihoods.

Since 2012, World Vision has been responding to the Syrian Crisis by assisting Syrian refugees and vulnerable members of local host communities through humanitarian relief programs across sectors. In 2020, World Vision responded to the COVID-19 pandemic and reached 540324 individuals including 229304 children to limit the spread of the virus and reduce its impact on vulnerable children and families. World Vision also responded to the Beirut Explosion and delivered assistance to 169313 beneficiaries including 67234 children.

And currently, World Vision is responding to the socio-economic situation in Lebanon.