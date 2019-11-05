Conflict, Stability and Security Fund: Lebanon Community Stability Programme

WHAT SUPPORT IS THE UK PROVIDING?

The Community Stability Programme seeks to address key drivers of grievances and conflict at the community level, including lack of economic opportunities, low and unequal access to services, and weak or stressed capacities for managing conflict and preventing violence. The programme delivers through three complementary projects:

Peacebuilding and Municipal Service Delivery

The multi-donor Lebanon Host Community Support Programme (LHSP) is implemented by the United Nations Development Programme in partnership with the Ministry of Social Affairs. LHSP operates in the municipalities most vulnerable to community tensions, primarily in areas hosting significant numbers of Syrian refugees. It supports peacebuilding activities aimed at fostering social stability through participatory processes and building the legitimacy of local and national authorities; supporting targeted small-scale infrastructure projects; improving the quality and delivery of municipal services; contributing to inclusive local economic development and job creation; community security; preventing violence in schools; and positive communications.

Solid Waste Management and Rapid Stabilisation

This project focuses on reducing inter- and intra-community grievances over solid waste management – a key source of tension. This includes agile rapid response activities including dispute mediation and responding to emerging stabilisation needs to address waste management tensions in target areas, along with capacity-building of local/sub-national government to design and deliver priority local waste management solutions.

Support to Peacebuilding Champions

This aims to cultivate positive narratives, dialogue and interactions between conflicting communities to address tensions and highlight peace-building initiatives, particularly aimed at addressing negative attitudes towards refugees and to reduce tensions between host communities and refugees. Provides support to local peace-building champions to organise local peacebuilding events, and highlight good news stories within their communities.