Communication with Communities in Lebanon (December 2018)
DEFINITION
Communication with Communities (CwC) is an essential part of any humanitarian operation. UNHCR and partners are working to ensure that Persons of Concern* (PoC) not only have the right to participate in making decisions that affect their lives, but also receive the information they need to be protected and have access to life-saving services and support. CwC is defined as a two-way communication between PoC and humanitarian actors.