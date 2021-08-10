A closer look at the work of UNRWA school counsellors in Lebanon

In Lebanon, 48 UNRWA school counsellors (SCs) work tirelessly as part of the Education Department’s Education in Emergencies programme and its specific psychosocial support (PSS) strand, to nurture the intellectual and emotional growth of students and support them in reaching their full potential. The PSS programme adopts a three-pronged approach that involves engaging directly with children, their caregivers, as well as the Palestine refugee community at large, in order to foster an enabling environment where children are safe and protected. Agency school counsellors in Lebanon are able to do their essential work thanks to generous support from the Belgium Government and the European Union.

Lebanon in general, and the Palestine refugee community in particular, has faced a series of shocks over the past couple of years due to the deteriorating political, economic and security conditions in the country, which have been further compounded by the COVID-19 global health pandemic. Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020 and the subsequent enforcement of a lockdown which resulted in the closure of UNRWA schools, the PSS programme immediately shifted to an online modality in order to ensure that essential PSS services continued without interruption. SCs have had to adapt their approach to remote counselling and activities that entail individual and group counselling; awareness sessions for students and caregivers; recreational activities; as well as advocacy campaigns and community events.

Caregivers and students alike have demonstrated high psychological and emotional distress due to the uncertainty around them, which has increased sentiments of fear, anxiety and hopelessness, among other concerns. The PSS programme has introduced targeted initiatives to promote social and emotional well-being in an environment that has seen increased incidences of student drop-out, divorce, domestic and/or child abuse, substance use, cyber-bullying and violence, as well as increased child labour—to name only a few of the most serious effects.

Fidaa Hourani, a school counsellor at Al-Karameh School in Naameh, pictured here in her office, describes her role as part of UNRWA’s PSS team in Lebanon:

“One of the pillars of my work as a counsellor is to provide psychosocial support to both students and parents. My work is informed by a detailed and thorough understanding of students’ needs…My goal is to help students air their grievances while proposing coping mechanisms that help them realize their full potential.”

“As a school counsellor, on a day-to-day basis I organize awareness group sessions for students and caregivers, as well as individual counselling sessions and regularly conduct ‘Care Calls’ to students,” she adds.

UNRWA school counsellors conduct routine ‘Care Calls’ to students and their families, to monitor their well-being, as well as give them the space to talk openly about their fears, anxiety and stress. Care Calls are also a means to strengthen relations with families, follow up on student participation in remote learning if frequent absences are observed, and/or detect any potential protection risks. Moreover, online awareness sessions are also held to raise awareness about pertinent and relevant issues, as well as provide students and caregivers with coping strategies such as relaxation exercises, stress management techniques, experience-sharing and positive affirmation practices.