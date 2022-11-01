Cholera Outbreak in Lebanon Sitrep #3, 28th of October 2022

Situation overview

Cholera disease in Lebanon is spreading, accumulating 1.225 suspected and confirmed cases, 103 occupied beds in hospitals, and 16 confirmed deaths since the 6 th of October 2022 (according to the Ministry of Public Health of Lebanon as of 28 th October 2022).

Young children and infants are particularly vulnerable (26% of cumulative cases are children under 5 years old), especially for those dependent on infant formula if the bottle or water is contaminated, vomiting and dehydration worsens the situation for children under nutrition risks. Pregnant and breastfeeding women are also at higher risk of developing dangerous complications if they contract cholera.

The fragile situation of the county regarding limited access to safe water in Lebanon, exacerbated by electricity shortage, fuel prices, and currency inflation, contribute to the outbreak. The lack of humanitarian funds, the limited resources of public institutions and the rapid escalation of the outbreak might lead to dire health consequences.