Cholera Outbreak in Lebanon Sitrep #2, 21st of October 2022

Since the start of the cholera outbreak in Lebanon on the 5th of October 2022, 220 cumulative cases (32% are children under 5 years old) and 5 deaths have been confirmed (according to the Ministry of Public Health of Lebanon as of 20th October 2022).

Access to safe water is very limited in Lebanon (cf. “Dire WaSH needs identified in Baalbek – Hermel area advocacy factsheet), especially in remote areas of the country, which is further impacted by electricity shortage, fuel prices, and currency inflation, directly increasing the price of water. Young children and infants are particularly vulnerable, especially when they are dependent on infant formula.

The lack of humanitarian funds, the limited resources of public institutions and the rapid escalation of the outbreak might lead to dire health consequences.