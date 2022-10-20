Cholera Outbreak in Lebanon, 14th of October 2022

Situation overview

On the 5 th of October 2022, Lebanon recorded the first case of cholera since 1993 in the northern region of Akkar, following the outbreak declared in Syria in September 2022. As of 13th October 2022, Lebanon confirmed 29 cumulative cases (41% are children under 5 years old) including 1 death (according to the Ministry of Public Health of Lebanon), while in Syria the numbers reached 15.823 suspected cases and 68 deaths (as of 11th October 2022 according to the National Health Sector).

The already limited access to safe water is highly impacted by the rise in the cost of fuel and its scarcity plus the shortage of electricity, this means that generators do not provide enough safe water and people use contaminated water sources.

This coping mechanisms are reinforced by the difficulty to access to water in remote areas of the country and by the currency inflation directly impacting the price of water.

The lack of humanitarian funds, the limited resources of public structures and the rapid escalation of the outbreak might lead to dire health consequences.