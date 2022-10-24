Cholera Emergency Risks: Dire WASH needs identified in Baalbek-Hermel area

UNSAFE AND CONTAMINATED WATER
Out of 19.806 individuals (53% women, and 54% children) and 3.522 households living in 493 Informal Tent Settlements (ITSs):
- 80 % of households are using unsafe water.
- 16% of households do not have any water storage unit
Along with alarming and dangerous levels of water contamination:
- 70% of existing boreholes are bacteriologically contaminated, considered not safe to drink but still 64% of ITSs rely on them as their primary source of water.
- 79% of the contaminated boreholes are in Qaa area.