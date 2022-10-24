Lebanon

Cholera Emergency Risks: Dire WASH needs identified in Baalbek-Hermel area

UNSAFE AND CONTAMINATED WATER

Out of 19.806 individuals (53% women, and 54% children) and 3.522 households living in 493 Informal Tent Settlements (ITSs):

  • 80 % of households are using unsafe water.
  • 16% of households do not have any water storage unit

Along with alarming and dangerous levels of water contamination:

  • 70% of existing boreholes are bacteriologically contaminated, considered not safe to drink but still 64% of ITSs rely on them as their primary source of water.
  • 79% of the contaminated boreholes are in Qaa area.

