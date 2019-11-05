05 Nov 2019

Chinese peacekeepers organize free medical camp

from UN Interim Force in Lebanon
Published on 04 Nov 2019 View Original
© Maj. Huang Shifeng and Sgt Li Wenzhi / UNIFIL
Chinese peacekeepers recently organized a free medical camp in a south-eastern Lebanese village recently, benefiting the host population.

In the 25 October camp in the village of Kleyaa, 16 Chinese medical personnel – including general physicians, surgeons, orthopedists, dermatologists, traditional Chinese physical therapists, ultrasound and ECG technicians – performed medical checkups and handed out medicines to 146 people. Among the beneficiaries were 62 women and three children.

The peacekeepers from UNIFIL’s Chinese Medical Company organized the camp following requests from the local authorities and in coordination with the charity “CARITAS.”

It was the fifth medical camp organized by the Chinese medical personnel in as many months, benefiting some 700 people from the village and surrounding areas.

Through their participation in UNIFIL since 2006, Chinese peacekeepers have made a significant contribution to the peace and stability in south Lebanon.

Besides the Medical Company, UNIFIL also has a special construction engineering unit from China performing the dangerous task of clearing areas along the Blue Line and around UNIFIL positions of landmines and unexploded ordnances (UXOs). This special unit also plays a critical role in the Blue Line marking process.

UNIFIL currently has some 420 peacekeepers from China serving for peace in south Lebanon.

