Lebanon remains the country hosting the largest number of refugees per capita, with the Government estimation of 1.5 M Syrian refugees and 13,617 refugees of other nationalities.

The socio-economic downturn coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic and Beirut blast have all contributed to nine out of ten Syrian refugees living in extreme poverty.

96% of refugee households face difficulties buying food, 75% are unable to pay the rent and 63% of refugees are going further into debt.