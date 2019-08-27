27 Aug 2019

Cash assistance and the prevention, mitigation and response to sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV): Findings from research in Lebanon, Ecuador and Morocco

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 26 Aug 2019
preview
Download PDF (2.26 MB)

Executive Summary

Rationale

The objective of this document is to provide learning and recommendations when using cash assistance to address sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV). It captures research conducted in Lebanon, Ecuador and Morocco between 2017 and 2018.

UNHCR is committed to expanding the evidence base on the use of cash for protection, and has been engaging in the development of tools and field practices since 2015. Since then, UNHCR focused on further exploring the relationship between cash assistance and the prevention, mitigation and response to sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) in Morocco, Lebanon and Ecuador.

The studies employed a mixed methods research approach including desk reviews, key informant interviews (KIIs), in-depth interviews with recipients of cash, focus group discussions (FGDs), and surveys with recipients of UNHCR cash assistance.

The research in all three countries was centered around the outcomes of Cash Based Interventions (CBIs) on the prevention, mitigation and response to SGBV amongst recipients of assistance.

  • In Lebanon, this was articulated in the research question “How does cash assistance mitigate and/or address SGBV risks?”.
  • In Ecuador, the objective was “to learn about the outcome for women participating in the Graduation Approach who receive cash transfers, with respect to preventing and responding to sexual and gender-based violence that they may be experiencing or may have suffered in their lives.”
  • In Morocco, the purpose was “to understand to what extent cash contributes to SGBV protection outcomes, and the protection interventions necessary to ensure the effectiveness of the SGBV prevention and response”.

Overall, the three research questions sought to contribute to determining the minimum features and specific interventions, including but not limited to case management, community outreach, medical and psychosocial services and livelihoods support to ensure sustainable outcomes connected to CBIs. It also considered how CBIs can contribute to increased protection, reduced exposure to risk of SGBV and strengthened resilience and feelings of empowerment for persons of concern to UNHCR in those locations.

