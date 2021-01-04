Case Study: Chemical Explosion Beirut Port

The unprecedented explosion affected a densely urbanized area which is, in many ways, the heart and soul of Beirut. The blast resulted from the accidental ignition of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, stored in the Beirut Port area under wholly inadequate conditions.

The disaster occurred in what was already a very difficult and complicated context, at a time when three overlapping crises already beset Lebanon: stresses due to the Syrian refugee situation; pervasive political instability and worsening economic conditions, leading to social unrest; and, challenges posed by the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.

The Beirut Port explosion also severely damaged two of the city’s five hospitals – one of which was a dedicated COVID-19 facility and led in turn to an explosion in COVID-19 cases. These compound disasters have stretched the city’s overall emergency capacity to its limits. Yet the tragic irony is that man-made disasters can often be mitigated or prevented.

KEY DATA

Over 200 deaths and 6,000 people injured.

300,000 people displaced due to damaged and destroyed homes across Greater Beirut.

Surge in COVID-19 cases post-blast.

Two of five Beirut hospitals damaged (one of which

was acting as a COVID-19 facility). Two Lebanese Red Cross branches and three ambulances destroyed. Headquarters building damaged. Two Blood Transfusion Centres damaged. Local staff and volunteers affected.

Note on toxicity following the Beirut Port explosion

One of the primary concerns immediately following the disaster related to the potentially toxic substances released (or in danger of release) by the explosion, and subsequent fires. Teams of CBRN and environmental experts were immediately deployed to assess the situation. The Lebanese Red Cross’s (LRC) dedicated CBRN team played a central role in this process. A number of awareness-raising campaigns were undertaken to provide guidance to clean-up teams and the general public.

OVERALL RESPONSE TO THE DISASTER

Emergency Phase

Within seconds of the blast, the LRC emergency hotline was inundated with thousands of calls. The actual magnitude of the disaster became clear within the first half-hour: despite its extensive experience of disasters and civil war,** this situation was beyond anything LRC had ever dealt with before.**

LRC emergency response included:

Treatment and transport of more than 2,600 wounded.

Evacuation of damaged hospitals and transport of COVID-19 patients.

Distribution of more than 1,200 blood units to hospital within 48 hours.

Setting up of emergency shelters for 1,000 families.

Distribution of ready meals, food parcels & hygiene kits to over 23,000 people.

Initiation of a Multi-Sector Needs Assessment (MSNA).

Provision of an unconditional cash grant of USD 300 to 1,000 households.

Initial Recovery Phase

Data up to 9 November 2020

The homes of many residents were destroyed or badly damaged by the blast, leaving an estimated 300,000 people without adequate shelter. Based on the multi-sector needs assessment results, LRC increased the scope of its activities to provide unconditional cash and voucher assistance (CVA) to 10,000 families over a period of six months. In addition to the CVA programme, LRC has been focusing on providing: