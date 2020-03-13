CAS and UNICEF suspend the data collection fieldwork for the Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS)

In light of the current coronavirus global pandemic, as declared yesterday by the World Health Organization (WHO), the Central Administration of Statistics (CAS) and UNICEF Lebanon have decided to suspend the data collection fieldwork.

Thursday 12 March 2020 – In light of the current coronavirus global pandemic, as declared yesterday by the World Health Organization (WHO), the Central Administration of Statistics (CAS) and UNICEF Lebanon have decided, and in compliance with the recommendations of the Lebanese government, to suspend the data collection fieldwork for the Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS) that was planned to start this month.

The new dates of the field data collection will be communicated at a later stage.

About MICS:

The MICS is a global household survey programme that took place in more than 200 countries. The MICS is developed and supported by UNICEF. It constitutes one of the world's largest sources of statistical information on children and women. The information gathered will assist the government of Lebanon in filling data gaps for monitoring the status of human development generally, with a particular focus on the situation of children and women.

About CAS:

The Central Administration of Statistics (CAS) is a public Administration within the Presidency of the Council of Ministers. Our mission is to collect, process, produce and disseminate social and economic statistics at the national level and to provide all users with evidence–based information for decision making. We are also in charge of the technical supervision of statistics produced by other ministries and public administrations as well as improving methods and harmonizing statistics. All our activities are governed by Law No 1793/79.

Media Contacts

Marlene Bakhos

Tel: 009615462880

Email: marleine.bakhos@gmail.com

Raquel Fernandez

Chief of Communication

United Nations Children’s Fund Lebanon

Tel: 009611607519

Email: rafernandez@unicef.org

Blanche Baz

Communication Specialist

United Nations Children’s Fund Lebanon

Tel: 009611429288

Email: bbaz@unicef.org