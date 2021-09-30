Caregiver perceptions and their influence on child education and labour across different areas in Lebanon — A cross-sectional survey

The lead author is Ms. Sarah Ghazarian (WVL/Research and Data Analyst)

Executive Summary

Children are the cornerstone of any society and as such, they need to be trained and provided with adequate opportunities to ensure their development, survival and rights on the path to their future as adults. Yet most of these children are at early age exposed to dangerous and risky jobs that affect every aspect of their development. This study contributes to a small but growing body of literature that explains the determinants of child activity decisions (including schooling, child labour and household chores) and aims to explore their prevalence in the Lebanese society along with associations with different socio-demographic factors as well as parental beliefs and perceptions around child labour and education.

The study was based on a cross-sectional observational survey of parents (both Syrian and Lebanese) of school-aged children in Lebanon. Data collection was done using an interviewer-administered instrument through phone surveys from a sample of 776 parents belonging to the less privileged layers of the society and residing in three different areas across Lebanon.

The findings have shown that over three quarters of the household with children aged 3 to 18 years old had at least one child enrolled in some sort of education (formal/nonformal) while almost a quarter did not have any. The school enrolment was lower in the 3 to 11 years old age group compared to the 12 to 18 years old with no remarkable differences between boys and girls and significant differences between Syrians and Lebanese. Concerning involvement of children in child labour, 10.8% of the households reported having at least one child aged 3 to 18 years old engaged in child labour with the percentage being twice as high for the 12 to 18 years old age group compared to that of the 3 to 11 years old age group. Involvement in child labour was significantly higher for boys compared to girls and among the Syrian households compared to the Lebanese households. As for engagement in household chores, 24.6% of the households had at least one child aged 3 to 18 years old engaged in household chores and this percentage was four times higher in the 12 to 18 years old age group compared to that of the 3 to 11 years old age group. Engagement in household chores varied between boys and girls, where girls were significantly more involved compared to boys, and involvement was higher in the Syrian households compared to the Lebanese.

Results also have shown that 17.5% of parents reported agreement with perception statements around de-prioritization of and sex-stereotypes in education and 32.6% agreed with perception statements around the acceptance and benefits of child labour noting that these statements were negatively phrased reflecting false and fallacious ideas.

The findings highlighted significance differences between the Syrian and Lebanese households in terms of socio-demographics and for the three of the research outcomes: school enrolment, child labour and engagement in household chores. The prevalence of the outcomes were significantly higher in the Lebanese household compared to the Syrian households and the agreement to the perception statements, especially around the acceptance of child labour, were significantly higher in the Syrian households compared to the Lebanese households. The analyses also revealed a pattern of association of the outcomes with the economic/financial factors more stoutly in the Lebanese households compared to the Syrian households where the outcomes were more strongly associated with perceptions reflecting beliefs.

In conclusion, the results challenge the traditional view of child activity decision having mutually exclusive binary outcomes of either schooling or work. In addition to the alarming need highlighted by the prevalence rates of the outcomes, the role of beliefs and behavioural determinants is accentuated and is to be taken into consideration for further exploration and hence inclusion in policy and program design.