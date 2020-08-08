Canada providing humanitarian assistance in response to Beirut explosion

News release

August 5, 2020 - Ottawa, Ontario - Global Affairs Canada

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and the Honourable Karina Gould, Minister of International Development, announced that Canada is providing up to $5 million in humanitarian assistance in response to the tragic explosion that occurred in Beirut, Lebanon, on August 4, 2020.

This includes an initial $1.5 million going immediately to trusted humanitarian partners on the ground, including the Lebanese Red Cross via the Canadian Red Cross Society, to help meet the urgent needs of people affected by this crisis.

Canada’s contribution will help support emergency medical services and provide shelter, food and other essential items.

Quotes

“Canada stands with the people of Lebanon in this tragedy and we are ready to assist however we can, as I have articulated in my two recent conversations with my Lebanese counterpart. This initial contribution will help meet the immediate, most urgent needs of those devastated by this explosion.”

François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Foreign Affairs

“The first days of a humanitarian disaster are crucial and Canada is here to help. This funding will provide safe shelter, clean water, medicines and basic necessities for those in need. As a government, we are mobilized to ensure that Canada is there to bring much-needed assistance to the Lebanese population.”

Karina Gould, Minister of International Development

Quick facts

Through its Middle East engagement strategy, Canada is providing more than $47 million in humanitarian assistance funding for crisis-affected populations in Lebanon in 2020. This assistance includes, among other things, support for access to basic health services and the supply of medical assistance.

