Building shelter for the most vulnerable people affected by COVID-19: An interview with Medair Lebanon

By Sebastian Brandt, OCHA Public Information Officer in Beirut

The COVID-19 pandemic has had an enormous effect on humanitarian work around the world. Apart from the direct health risks posed by the virus, lockdowns, restrictions and health measures in response to the pandemic burden the most vulnerable people in society in particular. The pandemic is also changing the way aid organizations are able to operate, which is forcing the humanitarian community to adapt to the new situation and adjust its interventions.

The international non-governmental organization (NGO) Medair has been supported by the Lebanon Humanitarian Fund (LHF) since 2019 to rehabilitate shelters that are below standards that allow people to live in safety and dignity. The project aims to protect families, children at risk and older people from the extremes of weather in both summer and winter, and ensure a safe environment in which they can live more comfortably.

Medair also adapts informal settlements for people with restricted mobility. Since the pandemic broke out and lockdown and self-isolation measures were adopted by the Lebanese Government, the project has shifted in response to the current situation. The organization is now not only improving shelter but also building centres where the most vulnerable people affected by COVID-19 can stay for self-isolation. OCHA talked with Medair staff about the impact of COVID-19 on vulnerable communities in Lebanon and the challenges they are facing as humanitarian workers.

