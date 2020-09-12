BRCS and Calmmess support Beirut with art and donations

Beirut/Al-Manama, 11 September 2020: The Bahraini group dedicated to painting and fine art lovers, Calmmess, has extended its exhibition “Let us Gather with Art and Love for Beirut” that is taking place at the gate number 4 of City Center-Bahrain Mall in Al-Manama until Monday, the 14th of September on the account of its popularity. This initiative was launched jointly with the Bahraini Red Crescent Society (BRCS) on the 6th of this month in solidarity with the Lebanese people after the explosion in Port of Beirut on the 4th of August, which killed over hundred, injured thousands, and left hundreds of thousands of people homeless.

“Let us Gather with Art and Love for Beirut” came as a virtual event by Calmmess that brought together 20 painting lovers of all ages. They cooperated to disseminate a love and hope message and support those who got affected by the catastrophe of Beirut. Ameena Ahmed Majed and Danah Naser Al Sayed, the founders of Calmmess, said: “The number of participants reflects the talents and capabilities in spreading peace and togetherness for a humanitarian cause. It also sheds light on the promising Bahraini talents. This is the first art exhibition curated by our Group, and we trust the chances of being in even bigger exhibitions in the future.”

A host of artists and amateurs took part in the exhibition, assigning the sale of their works proceeds to the BRCS, which will send these donations to the Lebanese Red Cross Society (LRCS). Moubarak Al-Hadi, the acting Secretary General and the General Director of the BRCS, stressed on the importance of efficient coordination with the LRCS, describing it as a trusted partner to deliver the necessary aids to the affected people in Beirut.

Ali Kahdem Madan, the Head of the Public Relations Committee in BRCS, said that the Society intensified its efforts by adding an art booth, “Ya Beirut”, at City Center-Bahrain. “[the booth] Is characterized by the enthusiastic commitment of our volunteers, who alternate to manage it from 10 in the morning until 10 at night. This initiative, that aims to mobilize the Bahraini society to contribute in the BRCS’ effort and back up our Lebanese brothers during their ordeal, saw a considerable interaction by the famous Social Media names in Bahrain.”

The BRCS valued the response of the Mall’s visitors and their financial contributions as well as the donations of the Lebanese Community to assist the affected families by the explosion. At the time Beirut Port’s blast, the BRCS hurried to offer aids and assistance, and lend a helping hand with the available sources. The BRCS continues to work closely with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the LRCS, and the partners in the International Movement to assess the humanitarian situation in Beirut and provide ongoing support.

Majed and Al Sayed find that volunteering and fundraising for public issues are stronghold in Bahrain. “We believe the Bahraini society and youth are forerunners of philanthropy and humanitarian volunteering at all levels. And such activities aren’t strange to the BRCS that reacts for the good and for the benefit of the humanitarian causes.” Majed clarifies how “the art is my breathing space and a room for relaxation, beauty, and calmness.” While Al Sayed considers it “a mirror of the charm of life and nature shaped in paintings.”

This isn’t the first time the BRCS engages in the humanitarian aspect of arts. Madan explained how the Society collected donations for the families in need inside and outside Bahrain through “Let’s Stop Their Hunger” campaign in “The Avenues” Mall in Al-Manama during the past Holy month and Fitr Celebration. The Mall’s goers worked on decorating and ornamenting empty plates to ultimately buy them and donate the money to the families in need. The initiative attracted a number of renowned Bahraini artists, who transformed the white plates into art pieces displayed on the donation campaign’s booth walls.