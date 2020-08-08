Belgian government sends aid to Beirut

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Defence, Philippe Goffin, just announced that a C130 military transport aircraft will leave from Melsbroek to Beirut tonight at 8pm with urgent medical and humanitarian equipment for the victims of the huge explosion. Besides the victims and wounded, the enormous devastation has also left many people homeless. To help them, material for temporary shelter will also be sent along.

The government was also willing to send a multidisciplinary team to Lebanon with members of the Civil Protection that are specialized in the detection of dangerous substances (CBRN detectors), members of the military component of Defence to make a further assessment of the medical needs, the military burns unit and some specialists to support the whole operation. For the time being, however, the Lebanese authorities do not see an urgent need for more relief workers on site and mainly need relief supplies.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Development Cooperation, Alexander De Croo, decided to allocate one million for the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to help deal with the medical emergency on the ground. This is a reorientation of part of the humanitarian funds within the existing budget. In addition, he is also consulting with NGOs and international humanitarian organizations for additional humanitarian efforts.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Defence, Philippe Goffin had already offered Belgian assistance on Tuesday evening to assist Lebanon in overcoming the consequences of the terrible explosion as quickly as possible. Following the official Lebanese request with specific needs, Minister Goffin immediately activated the B-Fast mechanism and technicians from the Ministry of Defence, FPS Home Affairs, FPS Public Health, FPS Bosa, FPS Foreign Affairs and Development Cooperation met virtually to analyze the request.